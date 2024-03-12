NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $29.23 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.