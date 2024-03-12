NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 498,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,482,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a current ratio of 32.57. The firm has a market cap of $829.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.04.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 225,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.