Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Short Interest Down 67.7% in February

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the February 14th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nukkleus Price Performance

NUKK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,546,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,393. Nukkleus has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nukkleus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nukkleus stock. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Nukkleus as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

