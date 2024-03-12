Numis Securities Boosts Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target to GBX 240

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 172.50 ($2.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 213.75 ($2.74).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.27) on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.60 ($2.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,972.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

