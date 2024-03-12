Numis Securities Boosts Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target to GBX 240

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Numis Securities from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 172.50 ($2.21) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 213.75 ($2.74).
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
