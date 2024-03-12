Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 744,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $142,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

