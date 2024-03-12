Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NVG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 719,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,956. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 616,278 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,232,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $4,283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,921,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,654,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.