Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $13.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 23,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,127. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

