Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 580,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 75,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 47,136 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

