Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,814. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $156,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

