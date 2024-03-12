Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NAZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Stories

