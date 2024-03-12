Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 472,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.