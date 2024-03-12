Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the February 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,896,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1,282.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 453,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 421,031 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

JCE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

