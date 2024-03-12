Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 22,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

