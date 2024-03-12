Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JCE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 22,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,169. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $14.26.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
