Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:JQC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 547,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $5.58.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
