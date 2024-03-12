Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JQC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 547,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $60,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

