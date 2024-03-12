Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of JFR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 429,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,122. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,222.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

