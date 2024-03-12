Nuveen Global High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
JGH remained flat at $12.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 48,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $12.85.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 349,587 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
