Nuveen Global High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

JGH remained flat at $12.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 48,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

In other news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $199,841.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at $199,841.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 349,587 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

