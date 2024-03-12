Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMT remained flat at $10.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.