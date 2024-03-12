Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMT remained flat at $10.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.