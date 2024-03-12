Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NMS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

