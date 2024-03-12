Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,786. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

