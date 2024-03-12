Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMAI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 75,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,610. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15.

Get Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 2,445.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.