Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 95,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,326. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

