Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NMCO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 93,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,229. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after buying an additional 99,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,849,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

