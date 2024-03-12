Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 85,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,043. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 99,139 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 511,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 316,895 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

