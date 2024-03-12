Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NMZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 312,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,511. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

