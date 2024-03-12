Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE NMI remained flat at $9.27 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

