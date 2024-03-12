Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 169,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,276. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

