Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXJ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,098 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $86,311.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,807,673 shares in the company, valued at $70,621,303.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 100,712 shares of company stock worth $1,195,923 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $265,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

