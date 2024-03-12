Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 196,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,901. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

