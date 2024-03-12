Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NRK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 202,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $122,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $146,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

