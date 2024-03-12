Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.1 %

NXN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 36,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

