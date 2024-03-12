Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $11.81 on Tuesday. 30,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $229,627.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,461,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367,218.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 165,247 shares of company stock worth $1,925,357. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

