Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance
JPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 52,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,295. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.