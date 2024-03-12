Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

JPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 52,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,295. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPI. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 301,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 580.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

