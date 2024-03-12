Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JPC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

In other Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 7,900 shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,722.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

