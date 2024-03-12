Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 442,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 116,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 207,024 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

