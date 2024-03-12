Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of JRI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. 45,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,874. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
