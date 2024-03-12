Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
JRS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 68,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,431. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.