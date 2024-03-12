Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

JRS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 68,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,431. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $359,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 43.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

