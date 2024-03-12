Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE:NXP remained flat at $14.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 35,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,793. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

