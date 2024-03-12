Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NXP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,082. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

