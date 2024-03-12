Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 1st

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BXMX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 145,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,556,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,311,000 after acquiring an additional 230,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,597,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 97,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 732,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

