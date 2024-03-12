Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 1st

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BXMX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 145,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $13.75.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
