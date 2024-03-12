Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPXX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 45,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,122. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.