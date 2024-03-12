Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SPXX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 45,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,122. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
