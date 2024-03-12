Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NBB stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,516. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 491,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

