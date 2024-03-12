Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NBB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,305. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 491,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

