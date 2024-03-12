NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 524,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $227,963,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded up $43.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $900.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,180,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,628,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $673.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

