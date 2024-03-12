NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 5.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $905.40 and last traded at $901.18. 25,036,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 52,288,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $857.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $673.59 and its 200-day moving average is $535.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

