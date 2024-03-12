NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017291 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00025599 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,469.03 or 0.99832800 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00182469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

