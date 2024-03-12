Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Buys 85,908 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,908 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned about 1.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $941,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $35.03. 24,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $185.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.