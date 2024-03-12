Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

OCUL opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $772.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.32. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.31.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.