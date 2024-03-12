Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Down to $45.36

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.36, but opened at $44.09. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 193,191 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ODD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $163,000.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.