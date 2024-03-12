Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,793,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $99.21. 191,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,039. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

